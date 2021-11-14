MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is hosting its Second Annual Turkey Takeaway event for families in need.

According to Miami Valley Meals, this event is sponsored by the Dayton holiday tradition, The Feast of Giving.

The Feast of Giving has been unable to gather for two years due to the pandemic, the release said. Although Daytonians will not be able to gather for the Feast of Giving this year, the organization is supportive of MVM’s efforts to ensure all have a meal to enjoy this holiday.

Last year, Miami Valley Meals distributed 10,000 frozen Thanksgiving meals to local families. This year, it hopes to give away 15,000.

Miami Valley Meals said meals can be picked up on the day before Thanksgiving from 9 am to 12 pm at Trotwood-Madison High School and the University of Dayton Arena.

Guests should stay in their cars and follow signs for the drive-thru where volunteers will place meals in their cars. Masks will be required.

Miami Valley Meals said these meals are first come first served.

“The Turkey Takeaway event is made possible by tremendous community partnership, a supportive board and a hard-working team. We are all working towards the same goal — to provide a sense of normalcy, warmth and respite from difficult situations,” said MVM Executive Director, Amanda DeLotelle. “If you are struggling, we hope that the meal we provide makes your Thanksgiving a bit easier and brighter.”

If you want to volunteer, opportunities will be announced later this month here.