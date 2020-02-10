MVH trauma team heading to Nigeria

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team from Miami Valley Hospital will be embarking on a journey Tuesday overseas to teach other doctors in West Africa about trauma care.

“Most importantly, more than just items is our expertise and our knowledge and our ability to partner as a system with other systems that are willing to learn and expand their reach,” says Dr. Peter Ekeh, the Medical Director of Trauma at Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ekeh is leading the charge, spreading the highest level of trauma care from Dayton to Nigeria. He will also be bringing with him life-saving medical equipment.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to share that with people who are really very willing and wanting to expand their outreach,” states Dr. Ekeh. “This is not a one-time thing in the sense that they are propagating and going to continue to teach this course on their own. We’re just kind of helping as catalysts to jump start them and kind of help them move ahead.”

Well-versed in trauma, Dr. Ekeh will be teaching more than 40 other doctors. The goal is to create realistic simulations to help doctors in other parts of the world better care for those critically injured.

“We typically try to simulate as closely as possible what providers will face in the real world,” says Dr. Ekeh. “We do have some mannequins that are specially designed for this purpose, which you can do a variety of procedures.”

For more than 40 years, doctors have been using the Advanced Trauma Life-Support course developed by the American College of Surgeons. Doctors who are a part of the training in Nigeria can then replicate that knowledge.

“We consider it a privilege to be able to do this,” says Dr. Ekeh.

The team will be in Nigeria for about a week.