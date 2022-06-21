MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – As a second heat wave hits the Miami Valley, Miami Valley Hospital has some tips on how to keep more vulnerable members safe in the heat.

“The most important thing is awareness,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “Being aware of when it’s going to start getting into extreme temperatures so we can start adjusting.”

According to Dr. Colon, heat can be worse for older people due to both medical conditions and medications. As you get older, he says, you can lose the ability to sweat, making heat even more dangerous.

“The things that we tend to look for as we start getting to some of the more severe manifestations are gonna be the progression from just feeling very sweaty and tired to what we start seeing difficulty with moving, difficulty with activity, getting headaches, getting dizziness, “ Dr. Colon said.

He recommends that people combat the heat by staying cool and staying hydrated, drinking a cup of water for every 15 minutes of activity.

“Particularly older individuals, if you wait until you get thirsty, you are already behind the curve,” Dr Colon said.

Hydration and finding other ways to keep cool are central to keeping yourself and your loved ones safe in the heat.

To stay up to date about the weather where you are, follow WDTN’s Storm Team 2 Daily Forecast here.