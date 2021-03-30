MVH predicts more colleges will follow Rutgers’ mandatory student vaccination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Several of the Miami Valley’s colleges and universities are still weighing their options when deciding what the fall semester will look like as vaccines are rolling out into communities. Miami Valley health leaders who say they support Rutgers University’s decision to make it mandatory for students to get vaccinated prior to returning in-person this fall.

“It’s the first public university that’s made this choice and I think it won’t be the last,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon. “You’re going to see more and more institutions making this mandatory and will be more common as we move through the year and after the FDA grants full approval for these vaccines.”

In a statement from University of Dayton:

“The university strongly encourages everyone on campus to be fully vaccinated. We will assess the level of vaccination protecting our campus community as we make decisions about class size and gatherings in the fall.” University of Dayton Officials

UD Students Jenna Malloy & Allison Reilly share different opinions, Jenna is getting vaccinated while Allison will not but agree that the decision should be left up to the students themselves.

“I’m staying on campus and I’m not getting the vaccine, but I would say it’s important to get the vaccine if you have a condition that COVID-19 would really affect you,” said Reilly. “But, if you don’t, I think it’s not really important to get it.”

Both Wittenberg University and Sinclair Community College say they highly encourage students to get vaccinated as well.