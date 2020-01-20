Mutual aid called to help battle fire in Bath Township

Breaking News
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters from multiple departments were called to help battle a fire in Bath Township Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at around 10 am from a home in the 2000 block of National Road in Bath Township. When crews arrived, they found fire coming through the roof of the structure.

A lot of additions were made to the building, making it difficult for crews to gain access and knock down the fire. A call for mutual aid was made to help battle the fire. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Fairborn assisted in putting out the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. There is no estimate of damage that was caused to the house. National Road was blocked at the scene of the fire.

