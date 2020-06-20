Muslim community stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement with march and rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Members of the Dayton Muslim community gathered in Courthouse Square on Saturday in solidarity with Black Americans. The rally for justice was organized by CAIR-Ohio, the state’s only Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

“Racism is not something that any community in America is immune from. All communities in America have to do more to address the issue of racism,” said Romin Iquabal, Executive and Legal director of CAIR-Ohio.

“Something important to keep in mind is the Muslim community is not separate from the Black community,” he said. “In fact, the largest ethnic group for Muslims in this country is African-Americans.”

Dozens of supporters gathered with signs to listen to leaders and later march to show their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“It’s about doing what we need as people of faith and as Americans,” said Dr. Luby Abdurrahman, chairperson of the Dayton Mercy Society.

Dr. Abdurrahman says fighting racism is just as important as fighting the coronavirus pandemic

“[Racism] is a virus that has been prevalent in this nation from its founding. Therefore, we have to stand up …and while we’re fighting and trying to survive and social distance, we also have to find a cure. That cure is changing the systems that brutalize and oppress people of color. That’s why we’re here today

For more information on CAIR-Ohio, click here.