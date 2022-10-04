Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The acapella musical group Naturally 7 will be taking the stage at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center this October for a night of soul, rap, rock and folk.

The band, which formed in 1999, is comprised of 7 vocalists, including musical director and arranger Roger Thomas; his brother Warren Thomas as third tenor and drums; Rod Eldridge as second tenor, DJ Scratch, and rhythm guitar; Ricky Cort as lead tenor and lead guitar; Dwight Stewart as lead baritone and trombone; Sean Simmonds as first tenor and harmonica; and N’namdi Bryant as bass, according to an Oct. 4 release.

The group was hosted by James Corden, comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator, on CBS’s global talent competition show “World’s Best” in 2019, and they reigned supreme as the world’s “Best Group,” the release states.

Tickets for the upcoming Troy concert are $15 and can be purchased online here.