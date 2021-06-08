Music in the air: Levitt Pavilion highlights concert series after 20-month break

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After 20 months away, music from Levitt Pavilion will soon fill the downtown air.

“We have 41 free concerts this year starting on June 12,” said director of outreach and community engagement for Levitt Pavilion, Madeline Hart. “We start with Shamarr Allen, who is a trumpeter hip hop artist out of New Orleans. And then we have a Juneteenth concert on June 19 of Tank and the Bangas, and then we wrap up at the end of the season with the Ohio Players on September 18 and then Matt Maher on September 26.

Hart said that’s just to name a few, as concerts will start on Thursdays most weeks and continue through Sunday. And after limited interactions last summer, community members are ready to get back to the music.

“The levels have definitely risen of vaccinated Americans, and also other people as well,” said Dayton resident Diana Brown. “And I definitely think that this will be a great start for us to be united again.”

While all of the concerts are free, Hart said they’re known to be very beneficial to the community.

“We actually had a graduate class in 2019 at UD do a study on the lawn and they saw that about a third of our audiences spend $60 in a six block radius from us. So that means that in 2019 we put $1.5 million in economic impact back into the downtown area.”

Hart said COVID-19 protocols will be in line with the state, allowing community members to attend the events without wearing a mask if they choose. However, social distancing circles will be painted toward the back of the lawn for those who are not yet comfortable being around others, and hand sanitizing stations will be available for attendees. She said staff at the Pavilion hopes these measures will make the summer enjoyable for all concert-goers.

“We are an entertainment district, so people can bring their own cooler — BYOB, and BYOP, bring your own picnic,” she said. “So come on in. And then an exciting thing we just announced yesterday is that we have Smokin’ Bar-B-Que on the lawn selling barbecue every night this year, so there will be a permanent food option as well.

The concerts kick off this Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. To view the concert schedule, click here.