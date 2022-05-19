FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Curators at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force have developed a special exhibit to celebrate the 75th anniversary of this branch of the military.

According to a release by the museum, this exhibit will teach viewers how the Air Force helped develop technologies such as the oxygen mask, LASERs and GPS. It will also include topics related to social progress such as gay rights advocacy, equal opportunity employment and women in leadership.

This free exhibit will be on display in the museum’s Cold War Art Gallery through September.

On September 18, 1947, the United States Air Force was separated into its own branch of the military, AirForce.com said. This was several years after Lt. Baer had become the first pilot to down an enemy airplane in 1918.

For more information on U.S. Air Force history, check out the museum’s other exhibits. Admission and parking are free, and the museum is open 9 am to 5 pm seven days a week.

