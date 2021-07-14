Murder trial underway for woman charged in Xenia shooting

Talicia Dixon mugshot

Talicia Dixon is charged with murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications on both counts. (Photo/Greene County Jail)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A murder trial is underway for a 30-year-old woman accused of shooting a man in 2018 who later died.

Talicia Dixon is charged with murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications on both counts, according to a release from the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Xenia Saturday, May 5 at 1:25 a.m. where they saw several people arguing. According to police, Dixon had a gun and fired one round of shots at a man. She later turned herself into the Xenia Police Division. 

The court said the victim was shot through the neck. The wound left him paraplegic and on a ventilator. He survived, but ultimately died in January of 2019 from complications.

The trial is expected to last all week and possibly into next week.

