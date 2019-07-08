Murder trial of Dayton man begins in Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The jury trial for a Dayton man accused of murder began Monday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

23-year-old Kali N. Christon, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault in May of last year, according to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.

A grand jury found that Christon allegedly caused the death of an individual “as a proximate result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence,” and “did knowingly cause serious physical harm” to the individual.

Fairborn Police officers were dispatched to a home on March 8 for reports of a non-breathing child.

Court records indicate Christon later entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. A forensic psychiatric evaluation was ordered, and Christon was found competent to stand trial.

The jury selection process began Monday morning and after voir dire, attorneys gave their opening statements.

Christon is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 no 10 percent bond.

