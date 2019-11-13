Murder suspect remains in jail in Leonid Clark case

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The man arrested for the murder of Leonid Clark will remain in jail on a $750 thousand bond. Zyrian Atha-Arnett is accused of murdering Clark in January, then leaving his body near John Bryan State Park.

Extensive interviews and thorough analysis of phone records and GPS locator data led detectives to Atha-Arnett. Now he’s charged with murder and felonious assault.

Clark’s father says the family is eager to hear the new information once it’s presented to the grand jury. Greene County detectives say Atha-Arnett stabbed Leonid Clark multiple times, killing him, then left his body near John Bryan State Park. The body wasn’t found for months.

Clark and Atha-Arnett had been friends since grade school and had a “love-hate” relationship, according to Clark’s father. Friends described it as a “volatile” relationship.

Authorities allege Clark was murdered on January 13. In the preceding days, phone records show Atha-Arnett and Clark exchanged several text messages and calls. A few days after, coworkers noticed Atha-Arnett had cuts on his hands, bruising by his neck, scratches on his arms and chest, and complained of an injured ankle and knee.

A breakthrough helped fill in the blanks in between: a search warrant for additional phone records for the day of the alleged murder. Texts between Atha-Arnett and Clark stated that they would meet and hang out. But cell tower records show Atha-Arnett’s phone traveling to John Bryan State Park where Clark’s body was later found. Google location data puts the phone 200 feet from the exact spot.

That same data shows Atha-Arnett returned to the location where the body was found 37 times between January 14 and April 30.

The case will be presented to the grand jury in the coming days.

Google search history data shows Zyrian Atha-Arnett searched “Yellow Springs news”, “Leonid Clark”, or related search terms more than 300 times in the weeks after the murder. Not once did he search for “Yellow Springs news” before the murder date.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.