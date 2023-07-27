DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The suspect, named early in the investigation, is Kedric Holt of Springfield. Authorities took him into custody on Rosewood Avenue where the shooting happened.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. on July 8 and found 20-year-old Gregory Wells lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Holt was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of discharging a firearm, improper handling of a firearm, felonious assault and tampering of evidence. He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail.

Police thanked the U.S. Marshals for their help at press conference Thursday.

“The Marshals have been instrumental in helping us locate offenders we’ve been searching for,” Sgt. James Byron of the Springfield Police Division said. “They’re here in the building every week, they’re in this county every week and their work and cooperation has been outstanding.”

Byron said he was also appreciative of the public’s help on cases like this one.

“We’d like to thank the public for their input on these cases,” he said. “Without their assistance, these cases would be much more difficult to pursue. So, we do appreciate the public’s input on these cases.”