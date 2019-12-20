Murder, rape suspect arrested in Dayton after nearly 7 years on the run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local and federal law enforcement agencies arrested a man wanted for murder and rape after almost seven years on the run.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin, Walter Baker was arrested during the early morning hours of December 19 by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with the assistance of the Dayton Police Department SWAT team.

Baker was wanted by the Springfield Police Department for murder and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Officers responded to a Springfield bar on January 26, 2013, for reports of shots fired. Baker and a previously captured accomplice reportedly had an altercation with other individuals and several shots were fired. One person was killed and four more were injured.

Baker evaded capture for almost seven years before law enforcement caught up with him.

Officials say during this time, Baker became Southern Ohio’s most wanted fugitive. Officers found him at a residence in Dayton, and with the help of Dayton SWAT, the home was surrounded, and Baker was taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service captures more federal fugitives each year than all other law enforcement agencies combined.

