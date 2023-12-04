DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For more than 46 years, Dayton Police have been combing through evidence in the murder of 20-year-old Paula Payne; her case remains unsolved.

Paula was a college student, studying biology at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.

In the summer of 1977, she was home on break, working for the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, which was known back then as the Dayton Museum of Natural History.

“She was into nature. She was very smart,” her younger sister, Abigail Payne describes her.

Courtesy: Dayton Society of Natural History

Typically, Paula biked to work from her family’s home on Manhattan Avenue in Dayton. That summer, her bike broke. On August 9, 1977, she left home early to walk to work, but she never arrived. Abigail answered the phone when someone from the museum called.

“The phone was ringing, and I was the one who picked up the phone, and somebody from the museum said ‘Where’s Paula? She’s not at work yet’,” remembers Abigail.

Abigail and her father hopped in the car and went looking for Paula while her mom stayed at the house. The two tried to trace the path she would’ve taken.

“There’s a hill that you go up to the museum, and at the bottom of the hill there’s a river. And I remember my dad and I walking around, and we were screaming for her, you know, like where is she, what is she doing. And then I remember looking up the hill and seeing the flashing lights and the police cars,” describes Abigail.

Two museum employees found Paula in the woods strangled and called police.

“It’s something that I would say, I would hope nobody else ever has to experience,” tears up Abigail. “The unfortunate thing is that I can’t tell you what my life would be like today if she were still in my life.”

For weeks, it was front page news, but as it faded from the papers, Dayton Police never let the case disappear, constantly looking into new leads with DNA.

Detective Doug Roderick, now retired from the police force, says over the years they’ve looked at persons of interest. He admits terrain and time have presented challenges in their investigation.

“We’ve tried to get into these woods several times, walking, and just trying to find open areas. It’s so overgrown we don’t get very far in there,” says Roderick. “This was a Living Museum they called it out here in the woods with the trails where they would teach the classes.”

The museum’s entrance today is not the same as it was in 1977. The main entrance back then is now the employee entrance and parking lot.

Courtesy: Dayton Society of Natural History

“Back then there was a path that led up from the tennis courts down on Ridge Avenue to the museum. Today, all of that is overgrown. So, we have measurements of how far from the path she was found and things like that. We don’t have a good visual of what it looked like back then,” says Roderick.

Police are now turning to the public for help, looking for any visuals that could lead to answers.

“Anything can help, especially with these old cases. It’s like putting a puzzle back together,” says Roderick.

Just as much as the Dayton Police Department is invested in the case, so is the museum.

“The museum, they were conducting their own investigation into the homicide at the time. They were collecting donations to help any information come forward on this case. The detectives back then worked it very hard. And it’s been worked several times since then throughout the years as technology has gotten better with DNA. And even now, we’re able to do more with the evidence we have collected,” states Roderick.

If you have any information at all, including memories from back then or pictures, police want to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or the Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. You can remain anonymous.