Murder charges approved in shooting death of Qua’Lek Shelton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Murder charges have been approved on the 18-year-old arrested this week in connection with the shooting death of Qua’Lek Shelton.

Friday, two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were approved on Jackeem Collins to be presented to the Grand Jury.

All counts include firearm specifications.

Police say 15-year-old Qua’Lek Shelton and another teen were shot by someone in a vehicle while walking on Catalpa Drive earlier in February.

Investigators say they are also looking to speak with 18-year-old Malakhy McCain as part of the investigation.

