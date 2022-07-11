KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A big renovation project is underway at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center.

The center was built in 1965 and was first used as an elementary school. Now, it’s getting some upgrades.

“As part of the renovation, we wanted to commission something special,” said Shayna McConville, division manager of cultural arts for the City of Kettering.

A mural is being painted on the outside of the building, which will help mark the new entrance of the center. It’s been in the works for about a year, starting with ideas for a design.

“I think maybe the hardest part was translating it all into a cohesive design, which is where Atalie Gagnet, the mural artist came in,” said McConville. “The mural design came out of doing workshops with the community and in the schools here in Kettering during the fall.”

Three talented Kettering-Fairmont students worked as apprentices under Gagnet, each with a hand in the mural.

“I’m just really happy to be here. This is an opportunity that I never thought I had,” said student apprentice Yara Chaouali.

“It’s not what I expected at all. It’s a really interesting process. There’s a lot of planning and math involved,” said student apprentice Lily Rueckhaus.

In addition to the students, about 200 other people and community members played a role in helping it come to fruition.

“I went into this having no idea like what it was going to turn out looking like. Looking at the lines I’m like wow, that’s very confusing. As everything starts to get outlined, it’s a lot easier to see,” said student apprentice Haley Franklin.

With some planning and paint, pieces of the picture are coming together. The full budget for the mural is about $35,000.

“That’s for artist fees, workshops, paying the artists that did the workshops in the fall from the print co-op, buying materials, paying our apprentices,” said McConville.

An unveiling ceremony for the mural and the entrance will be held sometime this summer.

“This is always going to be here, and my name is always going to be on there, and it will be attached. It’s such a good feeling to know that I’m putting something towards the community like this piece of artwork that’s going to be here for a really long time,” says Chaouali.