Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

All accidents were between the 87 and 89 mile marker. Authorities reported that all of the crashes are a result of icy road conditions.

One of the driver was injured in the southbound crashes. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.