Multiple vehicles damaged in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple vehicles were damaged when a car crashed in Dayton, according to authorities.

2 NEWS crews on the scene saw a vehicle that was wrecked in a driveway on Emerson Ave. near Fairview Ave. just before 2 am Monday.

It is unknown how many, if any, were injured as a result of the crash. However, medics were called to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

