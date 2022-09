ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving multiple school buses on Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured at this time.

