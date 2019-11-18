Multiple road work projects begin Monday, could affect travel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of road work projects are set to begin Monday that could affect motorists for a number of months and years.

Montgomery County and city officials will break ground on the Third Street Bridge project. The $16 million replacement will take about two years and is financed by federal, state, and local money.

The groundbreaking will take place in the Dayton Cultural Center parking lot in Edwin C. Moses Boulevard at 2 pm. Speakers include Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner, and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks.

Also beginning Monday, the Greater Dayton RTA will temporarily close the transit center platform at Wright Stop Plaza in Downtown to fix a water main break nearby. The closure should last about 10 days.

RTA says all scheduled routes and time will remain the same. During the closure, passengers can board buses on Main Street and East Third Street. Wright Stop Plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 28.

Woodman Drive will also be closed in both directions starting Monday due to a water line replacement project, just south of Grice Lane on the west side of the Woodman Drive Bridge. According to Kettering Police, traffic will not be detoured, so motorists will have to find another way. That project is expected to last about four weeks.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.