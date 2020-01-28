Multiple police agencies respond to large fight in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple police agencies responded to a Riverside neighborhood Monday night due to reports of a large fight in the area.

The incident occurred in the area of Mertland Avenue and Fourth Street.

Sgt. Safriet with Riverside Police tells 2 NEWS that an officer patrolling the neighborhood came upon an active fight involving six or seven individuals believed to be teens or young adults.

When the officer got out of the cruiser to investigate, she was informed that a female at the scene had a gun. That female took off running, but the officer was able to catch up to her.

We’re told the gun was not loaded and was owned illegally.

Police say the fight may have begun when the group started arguing over texts between an ex.

Four adults were arrested and may face charges, while two juveniles were also arrested.

The Dayton Police Department was called for reinforcements because officers were unsure how many weapons they may have been dealing with at the scene.