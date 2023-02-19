DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Tipp City reportedly left multiple people injured on Saturday.

According to the Piqua Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a crash on southbound I-75 on Saturday, Feb. 18. Once police arrived on scene, they found the crash to have involved two vehicles.

OSP says that a total of 6 people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Miami County, near milepost 68. Authorities say the crash was also adjacent to the Tipp City ramp on the highway.

2 NEWS is working to learn the cause behind what may have caused the crash.