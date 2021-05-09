Multiple people, pets displaced after 2 homes catch fire in Troy

Crews battled flames at a home on Elm Street in Troy. (Photo/Mike Ullery)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people were displaced after two homes caught fire in Troy Sunday.

According to our partner Mike Ullery with Miami Valley Today, the first fire started in the basement of a home on Troy Street. One adult and four pets were displaced.

The second fire was at a home on the 100 block of Elm Street. Two adults were displaced.

The cause of the fires is not known at this time.

The Troy Fire Department responded to the scenes along with crew from Tipp City, Covington and Casstown.