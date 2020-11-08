Multiple people injured in Darke County crash Saturday

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash that left multiple people injured Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 14400 block of U.S Route 127 at 2 p.m. Police said a preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Christopher Teachout, 35 was traveling north and began to turn. Three motorcycles attempted to pass Teachout and a semi stopped behind him.

Two of the motorcycles, driven by Richard Spence, 64 and Jason Gravelle, 40, struck Teachout’s vehicle as he turned. The third motorcycle, driven by Michael Willhite, 43 struck Gravelle’s motorcycle. 

Teachout, Spence, along with two passengers and an infant, were transported to Coldwater Hospital. Gravelle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Willhite was treated at the scene and refused transport.

All injuries were non-life-threatening. The semi was not struck during the crash and was not on scene when first responders arrived. 

