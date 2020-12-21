Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to a 3-vehicle crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Authorities told 2 NEWS police were called to Philadelphia Drive near Hillcrest Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are all expected to survive.

There’s been no word on the cause of the crash. Police are investigating the accident.

