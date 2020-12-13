Multiple people evacuated from home after fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people were evacuated from a home in Dayton after a fire Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS crews were called to Lamme Road just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The majority of the fire was out by 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said all people in the home were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

There’s been no word on the cause of the fire. Authorities said one person is in custody for an unknown reason.

