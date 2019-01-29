Police: 4 officers hit, 1 injured in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston police say two suspects are dead after a shooting that injured five officers.

Houston police union president says two officers are in critical condition and three are in stable condition.

Houston PD shooting

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

One of the officers was not shot but did suffer a knee injury and was taken to the hospital.

