Multiple medics called to scene of crash on SR-4 NB near Lower Valley Pike

2 NEWS viewer Randy Green shared this photo of a crash on SR-4 near Lower Valley Pike on Thanksgiving Day.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of SR-4 were shut down near Lower Valley Pike this afternoon as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a crash.

The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that at least two cars were involved in the collision, which happened around 11:30 am.

Multiple medics were sent to the scene, but officials could not immediately say how many people were injured or what may have caused the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.