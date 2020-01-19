Multiple medics called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Edwin C. Moses Blvd at Germantown Road Sunday morning.

Regional dispatch confirms that three medics were called to the scene of the crash between a car and a SUV. The call came in at 11:50.

No information has been given regarding exactly how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries. WDTN has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information when it becomes available.

