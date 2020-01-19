DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Edwin C. Moses Blvd at Germantown Road Sunday morning.
Regional dispatch confirms that three medics were called to the scene of the crash between a car and a SUV. The call came in at 11:50.
No information has been given regarding exactly how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries. WDTN has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information when it becomes available.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Multiple medics called to crash in Dayton
- One person dead and two flown to hospital after Butler County crash
- Scholarship fund planned for missing Ohio teen found dead
- Brisk winds and a blast of Arctic air drops wind chills to around zero today
- College students host health screenings for homeless population