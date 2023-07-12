DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people are in custody after allegedly being involved in a shooting at two Dayton intersections.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers arrived on the scene with the Five Rivers Metroparks Police and saw people in one vehicle firing at another group. The incident happened on Philadephia Avenue at the intersections with Riverview Avenue and James H. McGee Boulevard.

The officers used practiced tactics to bring the suspects into custody without firing their own weapons.

At this time, police said three juveniles and an adult have been brought in for questioning concerning the incident. No one was injured in the shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation.