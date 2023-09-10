ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in northern Montgomery County.

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened around the intersection of Sweet Potato Ridge Road and North Main Street in Englewood, according to Englewood dispatch.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash Sunday at 4:10 p.m. Law enforcement, firefighters and even police K9 units responded.

A member of law enforcement told 2 NEWS that the entire incident lasted only about 60 seconds, and that two suspects were showing signs of a potential drug overdose.

Two pedestrians who were caught in the crash were taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown as of early Sunday evening.