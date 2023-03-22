DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A series of crashes on I-75 caused some issues late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

It all began with a crash near East Dixie Drive just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 when three cars collided, blocking two northbound lanes.

West Carrollton dispatch reported that people were injured in the crash, however, dispatch was unable to confirm how many or the extent of their injuries.

Around 40 minutes after that crash, another occurred approximately a mile south involving two vehicles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a driver was unable to stop for slowed traffic from the original crash, colliding with another vehicle.

OSHP said one person was injured in that crash, but is expected to be okay.

While crews were handling the crashes in West Carrollton, a separate crash occurred north on I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported the crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday, March 22 and involved three vehicles.

Dispatch said at least one person was injured.

All lanes have since reopened following all three crashes.