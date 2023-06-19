DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital after striking a utility pole in Washington Township Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash around 3:45 p.m. on the 10500 block of Clyo Road.

A vehicle traveling south appeared to lose control before striking a utility pole, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle crash with the occupants trapped inside.

The vehicle’s occupants were extracted from the vehicle by Washington Township Fire Department and transported to local hospital, the release states.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.