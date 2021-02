ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire Sunday morning.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the fire happened at a home on the 800 block of Englewood Drive.

Englewood, Trotwood and Union fire departments were all on scene along with Englewood Police.

No damage was done to the home.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.