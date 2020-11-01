Multiple fatalities in fiery car crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a fiery car accident turned fatal Saturday night in Miami County.

Three people are dead after two cars collided on State Route 49 near North Montgomery County Line Road just before 9:30 p.m. Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation finds one car crossed over the median and hit the other vehicle head on. One car then caught fire.

The three victims were pronounced dead on arrival. Two of the victims were men, age 50 and age 75. Their identities have not yet been released. Officials are working to identify the third victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation however, Miami County Sheriff’s Office says there is some evidence that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.