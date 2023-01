DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday.

According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire.

Authorities say no injuries had been reported as of 2:50 p.m.

Along with Piqua Fire, multiple other agencies from around Miami County responded to the scene as well.