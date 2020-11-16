Multiple departments respond to Piqua barn fire

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — A Monday afternoon fire destroyed a pair of barns on Washington Road.

Piqua firefighters were called to 5900 N. Washington Road around 3:30 p.m. Also dispatched on the alarm was Covington Fire Department.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Troy as firefighters converged on the scene.

Piqua firefighters and a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and reported a fully-involved barn fire.

Minutes later a second barn was reported to be burning along with a nearby vehicle. the barn fires also ignited several fires in corn field stubble. Those fires began to spread in the wind.

Piqua fire requested mutual aide from Fletcher, Bradford, Pleasant Hill, and Troy for a combination of tankers and grass trucks.

Neighbors managed to save a pony and a horse by turning them loose into a field.

We are continuing to work on this story throughout the evening.

