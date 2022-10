Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Dayton on Sunday night.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan’s Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS crews at the scene said fire departments from Harrison Township, Huber Heights, Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Riverside were all on scene.