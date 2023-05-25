DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A commercial building took thousands of dollars in damage after catching fire Wednesday evening.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a commercial building used by Elsner Painting caught fire on the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they forced their way into the building and began to take the blaze out from the inside. The release says that, at the same time, an aerial apparatus was used to gain access to the attic space.

Crews from Lockington, Anna and Piqua fire departments were called to assist, as well as off-duty Sidney Firefighters. AES Ohio and Center Point secured utilities and the Salvation Army also provided canteen services to the multiple emergency departments present.

No one was injured in the blaze, the release says, however, the building received an estimated $175,000.