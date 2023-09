DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire in Old North Dayton neighborhood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 4:10 p.m. to respond to the 1800 block of Valley Street. Fire crews were sent to the scene on a reported house fire.

Once crews arrived at the scene, first responders say flames and smoke were visible.

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

At this time, it is not currently known if anyone is injured.