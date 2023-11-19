WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are on scene of a three-story building fire on Sunday morning.

According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road on reports of smoke showing from a commercial building. The call came in at 8:26 a.m.

Multiple departments responded to the call, including West Carrollton, Moraine, Miami Valley Township and Washington Township.

2 NEWS crews on scene reported multiple windows were smashed in on the upper stories of the building. A heavy smell of smoke was also reported on scene.

AES was called out to shut down the power to the building.

It is unknown if anyone was in the building or if anyone has been injured.

Crews are still active on the scene.

