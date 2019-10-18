Multiple crashes on I-75 NB causing traffic delays

I-75 at Stanley Ave

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound near Benchwood Road is causing a heavy traffic backup.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lanes are closed in the area between Benchwood Road and I-70.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

There is also a crash at Needmore Road. Traffic appears to be down to one lane in the area.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured in either crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

