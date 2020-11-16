Multiple Clark County offices close Monday due to building renovation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple Clark County offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 due to a building renovation
The Board of County Commissioners said in a press release that the Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer and Engineer’s Tax Map Office will be closed from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
The offices will reopen during normal business hours on Nov. 23.
The building renovations include modernized electrical wiring, heating and air conditioning, fire suppression, plumbing and a new elevator.
