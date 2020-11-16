Multiple Clark County offices close Monday due to building renovation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
closed-sign-750xx466-262-0-52_102560

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) –  Multiple Clark County offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 due to a building renovation

The Board of County Commissioners said in a press release that the Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer and Engineer’s Tax Map Office will be closed from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.

The offices will reopen during normal business hours on Nov. 23.

The building renovations include modernized electrical wiring, heating and air conditioning, fire suppression, plumbing and a new elevator.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS