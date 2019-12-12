Multiple cars broken into in Tipp City neighborhood

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple cars were broken into and reported to Tipp City police in the neighborhoods surrounding Windmere Park.

According to the Windmere neighborhood’s private Facebook group, sometime around 4 am on the night of December 12, a still-unknown suspect went through at least a dozen cars.

One neighbor’s car window was smashed and a purse was stolen from the vehicle. The family said they found one of their garden rocks in the seat of the vehicle, picked up from their yard and used to break in.

Other neighbors reported finding their glovebox and other compartments opened and gone through. Some said they were missing cash and loose change. One neighbor in the group that she found her neighbors’ belongings on her patio the following morning.

“It looks like the scumbag who did this cut straight through yards and made himself/herself comfortable,” said the neighbor in a post to the private group of surrounding neighbors.

According to Tipp City police, only two neighbors reported the incident but they are aware it affected surrounding neighbors as well. Officials said this type is issue is common during the holiday season because people are more likely to have gifts and other items in their vehicles.

“We would like to suggest to citizens,” said Sgt. Marc Basye, “to be sure their valuables are out of the car in the evening, be sure to lock the vehicles up, and most importantly, be sure to take the keys out of them.”

Officers encourage citizens to keep their car as cleared out as possible this time of year and recommended taking steps – such as security cameras and alarm systems – to help deter activity on their property.

“This time of year is a time of giving,” said Sgt. Bayse, “but unfortunately that’s when criminals know that there will be more packages left around.”

Citizens who have experienced a break-in or other criminal activity are asked to report each incident to their local law enforcement. Tipp City officers will continue to monitor the neighborhood and surrounding areas in the upcoming weeks. Citizens with additional information are encouraged to contact the Tipp City Police Department.

