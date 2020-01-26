Multiple Bar Louie locations close without warning

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Bar Louie locations closed overnight without warning, including some in the Miami Valley.

The restaurants located at Austin Landing and at The Greene both have closed down permanently. Bar Louie has not released any reason for the closings.

According to the Facebook pages for both locations, January 25th was the last day of business. Bar Louie thanked their loyal guests and invited people to visit the Columbus location.

Bar Louie restaurants have also closed across the state, including the locations in Anderson Township and Oakley Station near Cincinnati and a restaurant in Toledo.