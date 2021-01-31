Multiple accidents, slide offs Saturday due to winter weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes Saturday night as a winter storm moved through the Miami Valley.

The department said there were eight wrecks and multiple slide offs. The Piqua Post told 2 NEWS an accident happened on Interstate 80.

There are about 15 trucks out plowing snow and salting the roads.

ODOT said there has not been any major incidents to report as of Sunday morning.

Officials said if you have to be on the roads to use caution.

