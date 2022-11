Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations:

State Route 47 on Marshall Road

State Route 49 and Hunted Road

US-127

No further information has been provided.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.