DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple accidents have occurred on I-75 near Needmore Road and Wagnerford Road.

According to the Sergeant at Regional Dispatch, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, multiple crashes happened on I-75 near Needmore Road and Wagnerford Road. Dispatch said crews are on scene.

According to 2 NEWS crews, a semi has overturned and I-75 is closed south of Needmore Road.

It is unknown how many people were involved or if anyone is injured at this time.

