Multi-vehicle crash shuts down US-35 WB near Germantown Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. 35 westbound is shut down near Germantown Street due to a crash involving at least five vehicles.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 9:50 p.m.

Three of the four lanes of traffic are blocked due to the crash and crews are shutting the highway down in the area until the scene can be cleared.

Injuries have been reported, though officials could not immediately speak to the severity of the injuries or what may have caused the crash.

